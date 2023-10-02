‘Outstanding’: Liam Scales has been seriously impressed with 22-year-old Celtic teammate this season

Liam Scales has opened up on one Celtic player he believes has been one of the team’s best performers this season.

The Irish defender has been excellent for Brendan Rodgers in the heart of a makeshift defence alongside Gustaf Lagerbielke but he has been extremely impressed with 22-year-old, Matt O’Riley.

Scales said [Daily Record print edition page 38], “We got the first goal which was a little bit of luck and then the last few minutes were just carnage.

“They got a goal back and then Matt – who has been outstanding in every single game he has played with his goals and his assists – popped up.

“We had hoped we could get another goal.

“There has been a lot of added time in these games recently and Greg Taylor went down so we knew we were going to get a few extra minutes.

“And when they scored and their celebration, it took up time. So we knew we would get another chance to go and get a goal.”

Matt O’Riley deserves his £20m valuation

Last week, TBR Celtic told how former Rangers hero, Barry Ferguson said that Celtic could easily get at least £15m for O’Riley.

In fact, just this morning, journalist and pundit, Hugh Keevins believed the club could get as much as £20m for the Danish u21 international.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

So it is clear that he is not only highly rated amongst his peers, O’Riley is impressing those who don’t even have a connection to the club.

For one, I don’t see O’Riley being in any kind of rush to leave Celtic anytime soon. The youngster is clearly enjoying being part of a winning side and he is getting great exposure in the Champions League.

If he keeps progressing at the rate he is going at the moment, Celtic will find it difficult to hold onto him. But, for now, the fans can be rest assured that they can enjoy O’Riley for at least the next couple of years.

In other news, ‘Still might’: Pat Bonner believes ‘top drawer’ Celtic player could still leave in January