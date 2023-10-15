‘They’re excited’: £1.5m Celtic player now tipped for huge international future

Celtic have a squad full of talented international players who have been strutting their stuff for their respective countries over the course of this week and will be into next week as well.

And whilst the international break is widely recognised as being unpopular with Celtic fans, there is no doubt that watching their players pit their wits against some of the world’s best players does offer a little bit of interest for the Hoops fans.

At the moment, Celtic have thirteen players on international duty and almost all have had some gametime this week.

Unfortunately though, young Matt O’Riley has been left back in Glasgow despite his services being in high demand by both Norway and Demark.

Capped at u21 level for the Danes, O’Riley was expected to be called up for the senior squad in this break but the call never came.

However, the 22-year-old is still being tipped to be a huge player for Kasper Hjulmand after former Aberdeen and Denmark goalkeeper, Peter Kjaer, said that he is the talk of the town back in his homeland.

Kjaer said [Daily Record], “The coach wants to be offensive in these games but O’Riley must have been close. People in Denmark are talking about him.

“They know about him and they’re excited. I’ve spoken to football people who felt he would be in this squad. But he’s up against some top midfielders.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“So he has to be aware of that. But he has a talent and is very skilful – so his time will come for Denmark.”

Photo by Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

There is no doubt that O’Riley’s time will come at international level. Whether that be with the Danes or with Erling Haaland’s Norway side, the Celtic midfielder has proven that he can mix it with the best players in the world.

Against Feyenoord and Lazio in the Champions League, O’Riley was superb as he pulled the strings both offensively and defensively in the heart of the Hoops midfield.

If he continues his current trajectory under Brendan Rodgers, not only will O’Riley be wanted by some of Europe’s top clubs, but Denmark and Norway will be falling over themselves to cap the silky midfielder.

In other news, ‘Good to see’: US media now deliver interesting verdict on Cameron Carter-Vickers’ latest international display