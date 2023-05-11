Two Tottenham youngsters named in England U20's World Cup squad with £25m Spurs target











Tottenham Hotspur youngsters Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett have been named alongside transfer target Alex Scott in England’s U20 World Cup squad.

The announcement was made today ahead of the Young Lions travelling to Argentina for the tournament.

They’ll face Tunisia, Uruguay and Iraq in their bid to win the tournament as they did in 2017.

It’s another strong squad with plenty of Premier League representation.

Bashir Humphreys, Carney Chukwuemeka and Darko Gyabi have all featured in the top flight this season.

Alfie Devine has been on the cusp of a league debut at Spurs this campaign.

Regularly called up to train with the first team, he featured in the FA Cup earlier in the season.

He faced Portsmouth that day, where Dane Scarlett has spent the last nine months.

The forward was ineligible to feature that day but has done enough to make England’s squad.

Devine and Scarlett will be joined by Bristol City’s Alex Scott, who has had a phenomenal campaign in the Championship.

So much so, that Spurs are keen to sign him this summer, with a £25m valuation currently being discussed.

Photo by John Early/Getty Images

Tottenham target Scott in England squad with Devine and Scarlett

Given his lack of senior minutes this season, a trip away with England will be ideal for Devine’s development.

The plan is for the attacking midfielder to go out on loan next season.

If he can prove himself with England, Championship clubs will be lining up to bring him in.

Unlike Devine, Scarlett was allowed to leave the club this year, although his time at Portsmouth was mixed.

Photo by Christian Hofer – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He featured regularly, playing 34 league games on the south coast.

However, he managed just four goals and two assists as Portsmouth missed out on the play-offs.

Tottenham may be hoping Scarlett and Devine can sell the club to Scott while they’re in Argentina.

The central midfielder has a huge future ahead of him and is destined for the Premier League.

That won’t be with Bristol City, and so suitors are already lining up moves for the teenager.

Show all