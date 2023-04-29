Leeds join Liverpool and Tottenham in wanting to sign £30m Championship player











Leeds United are among a cluster of Premier League teams believed to be keen on signing Bristol City youngster Alex Scott.

Scott has been one of the Championship’s standout players this season. The talented youngster has risen to the top of the pile in terms of talent in the second tier, and there’s expected to be a transfer scramble this summer.

And according to 90Min, a host of Premier League clubs including Leeds, Everton, Newcastle and Liverpool are all keen on the midfielder.

90Min reports that a number of clubs, including some abroad, are wanting to make a move for Scott. It’s reported that Bristol City will demand around £30m for Scott if they are to sell.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Scott picked up an injury on international duty recently but luckily, it wasn’t as serious as first thought. He has been a key man for Nigel Pearson’s side, despite their failed attempt at making the playoffs.

With money tight in the Championship, Bristol will be inclined to accept any massive offers that come their way. Scott, then, could be Pearson’s ticket to investment to build a new squad capable of challenging.

Leeds, of course, will only be able to sign Scott if they can secure their status in the Premier League.

TBR’s View: Alex Scott is one to watch for Leeds fans

There is no doubting that Alex Scott is one of the next big starlets to come from the Championship. He has been outstanding at times for the Robins.

Pep Guardiola has praised him, which is as high as a compliment as you can get really. Lauded as being an ‘exceptional‘ talent by Nigel Pearson, the sky looks to be the limit for Scott.

It very much seems like a bidding war will happen here. And if Leeds want to be in that war, then they simply must stay up.