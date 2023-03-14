Report: Tottenham have made their move to sign £25m player who amazed Pep Guardiola











Tottenham Hotspur are among a number of other clubs who have now enquired about signing Bristol City youngster Alex Scott after he impressed Pep Guardiola.

That’s according to Dean Jones’ article on GiveMeSport, which claims that the 19-year-old is almost guaranteed to leave Ashton Gate this summer for a Premier League club.

Scott is a phenomenal young talent, and Tottenham are reportedly keen to sign him now.

Tottenham have made their move to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City

Scott is still only 19, but he has been the talk of the town recently.

The youngster can play anywhere across central midfield and has also filled in on the right flank this season. He has two goals and five assists to his name so far, and his performances have caught many clubs’ eye.

Tottenham are reportedly joined by West Ham, Newcastle, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Brighton, Everton and also Leicester City in the race to sign Scott.

Spurs, like the other clubs, have now made an enquiry about the possibility of signing him from Bristol City this summer, and they’ve been quoted a price of £25 million.

However, that figure could go up to £30 million if the race to sign him heats up in the coming weeks and months.

Pep Guardiola is a fan

It must be hard to impress a man who has coached the likes of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland when they were young, but Scott managed to catch Pep Guardiola’s eye.

Manchester City faced Bristol away from home two weeks ago and Scott started the game. The Premier League champions won 3-0, but the 19-year-old really seemed to impress Guardiola.

The Manchester City boss branded young Scott as an ‘unbelievable player‘ after the game. That is high praise from the Spaniard, and that should boost the teenager’s confidence massively.

Tottenham are said to be seriously interested in Scott, but with so many other clubs interested in signing the youngster, it will not be easy to get him.

