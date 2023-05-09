£25m midfielder now waves goodbye to his own fans amid Tottenham interest











Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott appeared to say goodbye to the club’s fans yesterday amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

A video on social media showed the young talent waving to the away end after their 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers.

Alex Scott has had a phenomenal campaign for the Championship side.

The 19-year-old has been virtually ever-present in the centre of Bristol City’s midfield.

He scored once and produced five assists, but his contributions are much more important in other areas.

Scott is a fantastic dribbler and progresses the ball brilliantly up the pitch for his team.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He keeps his passing simple allowing his teammates to play killer passes while he creates space.

Out of possession, Scott is a dogged tackler and wins a surprising number of headers considering he’s not even six foot tall.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Scott as he looks to have already outgrown the Championship.

Scott’s emotional goodbye to the Bristol City fans may just give Tottenham hope that he’s on his way in the summer.

Tottenham target Scott appears to say goodbye

The video shows the 19-year-old alongside his teammate applauding Bristol City’s travelling support.

He’s then pushed to the front by another Bristol City player to be given a personal reception from the away fans.

Alex Scott has been valued at £25m which may be a bit steep for such a young player.

However, he’s undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in English football right now.

Scott was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season after a phenomenal campaign.

Photo by John Early/Getty Images

Spurs have a recent history of picking up young players who have thrived in the second tier.

Djed Spence was signed last summer off the back of a great campaign with Nottingham Forest.

Ryan Sessegnon picked up a clean sweep of awards with Fulham before joining Spurs 12 months later.

Scott saying goodbye yesterday could mean Tottenham are ready to pounce on another Championship star.

He’ll be hoping that if a move does happen, he fares better than the two full-backs who took a similar route to north London.

