Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has spoken highly of Alfie Devine ahead of the Chelsea clash.

The 18-year-old has been training regularly with the Spurs first team this week amid a crisis in midfield.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are both unavailable for Tottenham due to injury.

Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp both started against AC Milan, with the latter also starting in the win over West Ham.

Devine recently off the bench in Spurs’ FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

He was also an unused substitute last Tuesday in the Champions League defeat at Milan.

Devine is largely playing for the Under-21s for the most part at present.

Stellini has now told football.london that the teenager has been impressing in training and is at the right level.

“Since we have lost Bissouma and Bentancur, he trains with us 100 percent,” said the Italian.

“Sometimes he goes to play for the U21s.

He has the quality and the power in his mind.

“Mentally he’s a good player and he trains every day, and he trains completely at our level.”

“Top class” talent

Devine, who joined the Spurs academy in 2020 from Wigan, is already the Lilywhites’ youngest player and goalscorer.

Jamie Carragher, whose son James also came through the Latics academy, described Devine as “top class” and was “gutted” the Latics didn’t keep him.

Last August, Tottenham handed Devine a contract until 2024 as reward for his progress in the N17 ranks.

According to The Athletic, Jose Mourinho told the player that he sees ‘shades of Bruno Fernandes’ in him.

Devine is a top talent and hopefully we’ll be seeing more of him on the pitch before the end of the season.