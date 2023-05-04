'Quality' Tottenham 18-year-old now expected to leave, Jose Mourinho was a huge fan











Tottenham Hotspur Alfie Devine is now expected to leave the club on loan this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, who look at Tottenham’s squad depth going into next season.

Whoever becomes Tottenham’s next manager has a serious job on their hands.

Spurs are on a downward trend right now, and could even miss out on European football next season.

They can’t keep a clean sheet, and aside from Harry Kane, they’ve not had a regular goalscorer this season.

Tottenham will have one of the biggest senior squads in the Premier League when their army of loan players return.

Whether many of them have a future at the club is a different matter, but many of them will need to be moved on.

This is going to make it even tougher for Tottenham’s young players to have an impact next season.

It means that Alfie Devine is now expected to leave Tottenham in the summer to gain some valuable senior experience.

The ‘quality’ midfielder has been on the cusp of the side this campaign, but hasn’t quite been given his chance.

Devine expected to leave Tottenham this summer

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Then there are youngsters such as 18-year-old Alfie Devine, who is expected to be loaned to a Championship or League One club next season.’

Figuring out exactly what level Devine needs to be playing at may be tricky given his lack of prior first-team experience.

However, he’s got a big fan in Jose Mourinho, who gave him his debut as a 16-year-old.

He scored against Marine that day, and Mourinho said: “So, for Alfie, okay, 16 years old, but through a good process in the Academy, working with us many, many times, even in pre-season, and to come here with the result made at half-time, good conditions for him to feel comfortable and perform, and a little bit of history for him and the club.”

Tottenham simply have too many midfielders in the squad right now for Devine to get a chance, even if some move on this summer.

Spurs will want to go into the transfer market to strengthen too, which would make his task even more difficult.

A new manager may want a young, dynamic midfield playmaker, and that could afford Devine an opportunity.

However, he’s much better off going on loan next season and showing what he can do.

That was the plan this season as well, but injuries meant he stayed at Spurs.

