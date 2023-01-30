Tottenham transfer news: Bryan Gil wants to leave on loan, deal almost agreed











Tottenham Hotspur attacker Bryan Gil now wants to leave the club, and a deal for him to go has almost been agreed.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who believe that the young winger could be on his way to Sevilla on loan.

The £21m forward has struggled to make an impact under Antonio Conte.

He barely played a minute before the World Cup, but was thrown into the action in the midst of an injury crisis.

Gil had to watch on at the weekend as Ivan Perisic was used as a forward while he sat on the bench.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It’s not the first time this has happened, and the Spanish under-21 international needs minutes to continue developing.

There was a suggestion yesterday that Spurs may keep hold on Gil in order to let Lucas Moura leave.

However, the signing of Arnaut Danjuma has changed things, and could allow both players to go.

Gil could looks set to leave Tottenham very soon, with a deal nearly agreed. He could be on his way to Spain today.

Gil wants to leave Tottenham, deal could be agreed today

The Daily Mail’s report states that, ‘Tottenham are close to agreeing terms on a loan deal with Sevilla for winger Bryan Gil.

‘He is hopeful of travelling to Spain tomorrow [30th January] ahead of a potential move before the end of January.’

Gil has been linked with moves to Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven in the past few days.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli admitted he called Gil to try and convince him to join the club.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The young winger impressed on loan at Valencia last season.

In similar circumstances, Gil joined the Spanish side for the second-half of the season, and became a fan favourite.

It makes sense for Tottenham to finalise a deal to let Gil leave this month.

He’s fallen down the pecking order another place after Danjuma’s arrival last week.

When all of Antonio Conte’s attackers are fit, the best Gil can hope for is the occasional cameo off the bench.

Sevilla are surprisingly struggling this season, and Gil will hope he can help turn their fortunes around.

