Tottenham Transfer News: Bryan Gil drops exit hint on Instagram











Tottenham are preparing for their tough FA Cup clash with Preston right now but there seems to be plenty of activity in terms of transfers, both in and out.

Spurs are frantically trying to do a deal to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. At the moment, nothing is happening there, with the two clubs haggling over the fee.

However, in terms of outgoings, there could be a few before Tuesday. One of which might be Spanish winger Bryan Gil, who has been linked with a number of different clubs.

And looking at Gils’ Instagram account today in the hours before the Preston game, the Spaniard appears to have removed the fact he plays for Tottenham in his bio on the platform.

Previously, the eagle eyed fans among the Spurs fan base will have noticed how Gil had the @Spursofficial tag next to his name, as well as a profile picture in a Spurs shirt.

Gil has now removed the Spurs tag, and his picture is no one of him in a Spain shirt instead.

Of course, we can read more into these things than necessary at times. But given Gil has had limited minutes under Conte, this appears to be a hint he might be wanting out.

TBR’s View: Gil should leave Tottenham

It’s just not happened for Gil with Tottenham, has it. Despite the odd flash this season, he just doesn’t seem to fit into what Conte or the Premier League demands.

There is a talent there with Gil. Spurs paid £21m and let Erik Lamela go as well in his place. But since then, it’s just not happened at all.

If this is a sign of Gil wanting out, then it’s a bit of a sly but clever way of saying he’s unhappy.