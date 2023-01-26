Ruud van Nistelrooy now wants to sign 21-year-old Tottenham player on loan











PSV Eindhoven want to sign Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham before the end of the transfer window.

That is according to the Times, who claim that the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma has changed the 21-year-old’s situation.

It has been a strange few weeks for Gil, who went into the January window looking like he was going to leave the club, at least on loan.

Then, he played against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, getting an assist in the 4-0 win over the latter, and seemed to be in Antonio Conte’s plans.

PSV want Gil on loan

As per the Athletic, Conte said near the start of the month he does not want to lose the £22 million man this month, and the same went for Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr.

He said: “We exploited the period of the World Cup to work with these young players to improve themselves under the tactical aspect and physical aspect.

“Now they stay with us in the squad. I don’t want to send these young players on loan because the league is very difficult.

“We have to play Champions League, we have to play FA Cup. I think these young players can stay here to help us face these three competitions.”

But after signing Danjuma on loan, Conte changed his mind on keeping the youngster at Tottenham Hotspur this month, according to a report from Marca.

Outlet Mucho Deporte report that Gil is ‘looking for a way out’ of Spurs, amid interest from Sevilla, Villarreal, Valencia, as well as France and Italy and of course PSV.

So it remains to be seen what happens in the final day of the transfer window, but it seems like Gil just needs to be playing regular football after another frustrating season.