Sevilla want Bryan Gil loan after Conte changes his mind on keeping him











Jorge Sampaoli has insisted that he wants Sevilla to sign Bryan Gil on loan after Antonio Conte changed his mind on keeping the youngster at Tottenham Hotspur this month, according to a report from Marca.

It has been a bizarre month for Gil. He had made one Premier League appearance this season before the start of the January transfer window. And with that, it seemed likely that he would leave again in some capacity.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, he came into the side with both Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski sidelined. He showed some bright glimpses against Aston Villa. And he then had a big say in the 4-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Sevilla insist on Bryan Gil deal

The performance appeared to have the potential to be a game-changer for the 21-year-old. But Spurs have now changed course once again.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Tottenham look set to strengthen their forward line imminently. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Spurs are about to sign Arnaut Danjuma on loan. And with that, Gil could now be on the way out before the deadline.

According to a report from Marca, Sevilla want the youngster back. And it is suggested that manager Sampaoli has insisted on his arrival.

Gil meanwhile, is keen to make the switch. So it is now on the two clubs to agree terms.

It had appeared that Gil had had his Steven Bergwijn moment against Palace. Few will forget how Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage-time to earn a dramatic win against Leicester 12 months ago.

That prompted Tottenham to keep Bergwijn. And he remained in North London until the summer.

Unfortunately, that decision probably proved to be an error as the Dutchman was unable to kick on. And that is why Tottenham have probably made the right call with Gil.

He is clearly a real talent. Tottenham paid £22 million for him. And they allowed Erik Lamela to join Sevilla as part of the deal.

But when everyone is available to Conte, he was likely to fall back down the pecking order. And Danjuma’s arrival would only increase how far he would tumble.

There is an argument that sending him back to Spain is not the best idea. He has already proved himself in La Liga. And that was not enough to earn him a place in the Tottenham side on a consistent basis.

But he needs to be playing. So it would make a lot of sense to find him a new home for the second-half of the season.