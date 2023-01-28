Jorge Sampaoli says Tottenham's Bryan Gil fits the profile he wants











Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil would be a great player for his side.

Spurs signed the talented winger from Sevilla back in 2021. They paid £22 million plus Erik Lamela (Goal) to bring him in, but he has never been a regular for the North Londoners.

There’s a good chance Gil will leave on loan this month, and Sevilla have been linked. Now, their manager has publicly expressed his admiration for the Tottenham man.

Jorge Sampaoli says Tottenham’s Bryan Gil would be perfect in his side

It has been a strange season for Gil at Tottenham.

He had played just six minutes of football in the Premier League before New Year’s Day, but Antonio Conte decided to start him in each of Spurs’ first two games of this calendar year – against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

However, with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison now available, Gil has fallen down the pecking order again, and rumours have suggested that he could be allowed to leave the club on loan.

Earlier this week, Marca reported that Sampaoli has been insisting on bringing Gil back to Sevilla. Now, the Argentine has publicly come out and claimed that the Tottenham man would fit his side perfectly.

He even revealed that he tried to sign Gil last season, when he was at the helm at Marseille.

Sampaoli said, as quoted by Estadio Deportivo: “Yes, he fits the profile I want because I already wanted him for Marseille. When I was there I called him personally.

“It would be very interesting for our wings, but I’m not participating in the possibility of him getting here.”

TBR View:

A move to Sevilla for Gil would be the best thing for all parties.

Gil only played those two games at the start of this month because Kulusevski and Richarlison were unavailable. They’re both back now, and to make things worse for the Spaniard, there’s Arnaut Danjuma too to compete with for a spot on the flanks.

Looking in from the outside, it’s extremely unlikely that Gil will get any significant game time from now until the end of the season in the Premier League and the Champions League. That makes a move away the best option for everyone involved.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Gil in the next three days. We feel a return to Sevilla will help his development massively.

