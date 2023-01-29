Tottenham transfer news: Bryan Gil loan move may now be blocked, Lucas Moura could go











Tottenham Hotspur may now reject offers for Bryan Gil this month, but will listen to proposals for Lucas Moura.

That’s according to Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, who provided an update on Tottenham’s transfer business.

For many Spurs fans, there’s a lot more excitement over incomings rather than outgoings.

The arrival of Arnaut Danjuma has already started to pay off.

The 25-year-old came off the bench against Preston yesterday and scored Tottenham’s third goal.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

All eyes are now on Portugal, with Pedro Porro the next expected incoming.

The Spanish defender said his goodbyes at the end of Sporting’s match against Porto yesterday.

Fabrizio Romano has now stated that Porro is ready to fly to London today to complete a deal.

However, there may be a few players who leave the club before the window shuts.

And reports now suggest Lucas Moura could leave Tottenham, but Bryan Gil may end up staying.

Next few days crucial for Lucas and Gil’s Tottenham futures

The Evening Standard’s story suggests that, ‘Lucas Moura, who is out of contract in the summer, would consider any attractive offers to go this month but Spurs may decide to keep Bryan Gil, who is wanted back by his former club Sevilla.’

The £21.6m youngster has been a bit-part player under Antonio Conte this season.

He barely played a minute before the World Cup, but has been given a run of games recently.

The arrival of Danjuma has reportedly made Gil’s mind up, and he now wants a loan move this month.

Sevilla and PSV are both keen on bringing Gil in, but Spurs may not want the youngster to go now.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

That’s because Lucas Moura – who is on £90,000-a-week at Spurs – could be about to leave north London.

His contract is about to run out, and Spurs may now want to secure a fee for him before he’s allowed to go for nothing.

Moura is reportedly open to joining Everton this month, who now need a new attacker after Spurs hijacked their move for Danjuma.

Gil and Lucas’s Tottenham futures look set to be decided very soon, but anything can happen in the transfer window.

