Lucas Moura wants £150k-a-week deal amid Everton interest

Everton are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Lucas Moura, but The Sun reports that the forward wants a £150,000-a-week deal if he is going to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.

Lucas looks set to move on in the near future. His contract in North London expires at the end of the season. And Tottenham have not taken up the option to keep him beyond the summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Understandably, Spurs are willing to let the Brazilian leave. In fact, The Sun reports that he could be allowed to leave on a free transfer. He has not featured in any of their last six Premier League games.

Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace want Lucas Moura

And there is interest. The Sun claims that Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace all want Lucas. But there is one major hurdle his admirers will have to clear.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The 30-year-old wants £150,000-a-week. And he is ready to stick around if he does not get offered the terms he is looking for in the coming hours.

It would be a surprise if any of the trio were prepared to go close to paying Lucas what he is after. He has previously enjoyed plenty of success with Tottenham. Jose Mourinho once labelled the forward ‘amazing‘. However, he has been a more peripheral figure under Antonio Conte.

He has not been on the pitch for longer than 45 minutes in a Premier League game this season. And he has had issues with injuries.

Obviously, Everton and Southampton find themselves in relegation contention. And Palace are not entirely safe just yet. So taking a gamble on Lucas would be a real surprise.

If he is prepared to compromise, it could be a good move. However, it would appear that he is content to stay where he is if his demands are not met.