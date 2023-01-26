Report: Bryan Gil makes transfer decision after Tottenham sign Danjuma











Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil is now looking for a way out of the club after Antonio Conte’s side completed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma yesterday.

Spurs shocked everyone when they stole the Dutch winger from Everton’s grasps. Danjuma had completed his medical, done some media work and even met a few of the Everton players, but before he could sign his contract, Tottenham swooped in and lured him away.

That could now have an impact on young Gil’s future.

Bryan Gil wants to leave after Tottenham sign Arnaut Danjuma

Tottenham have signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season after hijacking Everton’s move.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday, after the signing was announced, that Spurs do have an option to make that move permanent in the summer for €30 million (£26.5m) plus add-ons.

Danjuma is a good signing for Spurs, but his arrival puts the future of young Bryan Gil up in the air.

The talented Spaniard joined Spurs from Sevilla before the start of last season for a little under £22 million, with Erik Lamela going the opposite direction.

He has never been a regular for Tottenham, and Danjuma’s arrival is not going to do him any favours, will it?

The report from Spain claims that Gil is ‘looking for a way out of Tottenham. It has been claimed that the talented winger already had little space at Spurs, but now after Danjuma’s arrival, ‘he’s out of the game’ in the Premier League.

His old club, Sevilla, are keen to sign him this month on loan with an option to make that permanent at the end of this season. Whether Spurs would accept that remains to be seen.

TBR View:

Everyone expected Gil to go out on loan this month after he played just six minutes of football in the Premier League before New Year’s Day.

However, the Spaniard started against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Portsmouth, and although his performance against Unai Emery’s side wasn’t great, he did very, very well in the other two games.

That made many believe Gil had a place at Spurs under Conte, but with Danjuma now at the club, we can’t help but think that a move away is the best thing for all parties.

The winter window shuts on Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see what will happen with Gil by then.

