Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro ready to travel to London today ahead of Spurs move











Defender Pedro Porro is now ready to travel to London today to complete a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has provided the latest update on the £40m right-back.

Porro has been Tottenham’s number one target throughout the January transfer window.

Spurs fans have been waiting all month to see if the club could complete a deal for the 23-year-old.

Romano said yesterday that all parties were expecting a deal to be ‘officially sealed’ before the end of the weekend.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Porro starred for Sporting yesterday as they faced FC Porto in the Taca da Liga final.

Unfortunately, despite a spectacular long-range effort from Porro that hit the bar, Sporting were defeated 2-0.

The defender appeared to say goodbye to the fans at full-time, and now we know the reason why.

Antonio Conte might finally have his new Tottenham right wing-back, as Porro travels to London today.

Tottenham target Porro ready to go to London today – Romano

Sharing the latest information on the defender’s move on Twitter, Romano said: “Tottenham want to get all contracts signed today for Pedro Porro deal after verbal agreement reached with Sporting on Saturday night. It’s done for fee close to €45m [£40m].

“Pedro Porro, prepared to travel to London with his agents later today. Contract with Spurs: 2028.”

Tottenham want to get all contracts signed today for Pedro Porro deal after verbal agreement reached with Sporting on Saturday night. It's done for fee close to €45m. ⚪️✍🏻 #THFC



Pedro Porro, prepared to travel to London with his agents later today. Contract with Spurs: 2028. pic.twitter.com/AQpbGEiK0a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Conte hasn’t been happy with his options at right wing-back ever since he joined Tottenham.

Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have failed to nail down the spot, and Djed Spence has barely had a look in.

Doherty started against Preston yesterday, and look visibly upset when he was replaced by Emerson in the second-half.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spence now appears to be available on loan this month, as he falls another place down the pecking order.

Tottenham fans will be hoping for an official announcement soon with Porro prepared to travel to London today.

As Spurs fans will be all too aware of, a deal isn’t done until the club have confirmed it.

Just ask Everton fans about Arnaut Danjuma, who looked set to join them this week until Tottenham hijacked the move.

It looks very unlikely that the same will happen with Porro. The 23-year-old could be about to solve one of Conte’s biggest conundrums.

Show all