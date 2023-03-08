Tottenham send scouts to watch Antonio Silva, he's unbeaten in the Champions League











Tottenham Hotspur have now sent scouts to watch impressive Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

The report from 90min suggests that Spurs were in Portugal watching both the young centre-back and Florentino Luis.

Centre-back is set to be a position that Tottenham look to improve over the summer.

The futures of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga are as yet undecided.

It’s also unknown whether Clement Lenglet’s loan move from Barcelona will be made permanent.

Cristian Romero is Tottenham’s standout player in that position, but needs higher quality cover.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Tottenham scouting Antonio Silva therefore makes a lot of sense, given the promise surrounding the young Portuguese.

After breaking into Benfica’s first-team this season, he’s been a regular in the middle of defence for Roger Schmidt.

In fact, he’s featured in all eight of Benfica’s Champions League ties this season, and has yet to finish on the losing side.

The ‘incredible’ defender has a huge future ahead of him.

There will be hope among Tottenham’s hierarchy that he fulfils that potential in north London.

Tottenham scouting Benfica defender Antonio Silva

The report from 90min suggests, ‘Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were among several teams who had scouts present at Benfica’s 2-0 win over Famalicao last Friday, with both keeping watchful eyes over Antonio Silva and Florentino Luis.’

Antonio Silva was part of the Portugal squad at last winter’s World Cup, but only featured in their final group game against South Korea.

The 19-year-old has been compared to Ruben Dias, and could happily play on the left-side of a back three.

A report from Football Transfers echoes 90min’s story that Liverpool are really keen on Antonio Silva.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 2023/03/07: Antonio Silva (R) of Benfica seen in action during the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, 2nd leg match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at Estadio da Luz Stadium. Final score: SL Benfica 5:1 Club Brugge. (Photo by Hugo Amaral/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Reds have Diogo Jota to call on to potentially convince Antonio Silva to make the move to Merseyside.

Antonio Conte’s main Portuguese connection is Eric Dier, although he’s unlikely to have the same pulling power as Jota.

Tottenham will instead have to rely on scouting Antonio Silva until they’re happy to make a bid.

Benfica will know how valuable their young defender is, and it’s likely to be an expensive deal to complete for Antonio Conte’s side.

