Tottenham were actively trying to sell Davinson Sanchez but failed to get him move

Tottenham Hotspur were actively trying to sell Davinson Sanchez ahead of yesterday’s deadline, with Football.London reporting that they failed to get him a move.

It was a busy day at Hotspur Way yesterday as Tottenham finally managed to land Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

Record reports that Spurs will pay an initial £4.3 million to take the Spaniard on loan, before making the move permanent over the summer for £37.3 million, plus 15 percent of Marcus Edwards’ transfer rights.

Tottenham had to thrash out the deal for Porro after David Ornstein had reported that talks between them and Sporting had broken down on Monday morning.

While Spurs were busy bringing in the Spaniard, there were also two departures on the day as Djed Spence joined Stade Rennais on loan and Matt Doherty surprisingly joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

But it seems that the London giants were also aiming to sell Sanchez ahead of yesterday’s deadline.

Tottenham actively tried to sell Sanchez

Football.London reports that Spurs were happy to allow both Lucas Moura and Sanchez to leave the club this month.

The Brazilian winger currently has six-months left on his deal and will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

But moves never materialised for the duo, with the outlet claiming that Spurs even attempted to find them new clubs in the final days of the window.

Sanchez’s £42 million switch to Spurs from Ajax back in 2017 hasn’t exactly worked out, despite a promising debut season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Colombian hasn’t developed into the defender he was expected to and makes far too many mistakes.

Tottenham paid a club-record fee for the 26-year-old at the time, but it seems like the right time for him to move on as they bid to re-shape the squad in Conte’s image.

