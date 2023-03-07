Tottenham scouts watched 'amazing' Benfica star Florentino Luis last week











Tottenham Hotspur scouts have reportedly watched Benfica star Florentino Luis over the past week – a player who has been dubbed as good enough to start for Real Madrid.

Spurs have faced something of a crisis in midfield over the past few weeks after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Summer signing Yves Bissouma seems to have suffered the same fate as the Uruguayan and Antonio Conte has been left with just three options in the middle of the park.

Oliver Skipp has impressed alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg so far, while Pape Matar Sarr has also put in some promising displays.

But it seems that Spurs are already lining up midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer window, with the club currently scouting Benfica’s Florentino.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Tottenham watching Luis

90 Min reports that both Liverpool and Tottenham sent their scouts to watch Benfica’s clash with Famalicao on Friday.

The outlet notes that Spurs are keeping a close eye on both Luis and centre-back Antonio Silva. Both players are said to be of interest to Liverpool and Spurs.

The 23-year-old has been exceptional for Benfica this season and has featured in every single game under Roger Schmidt.

Former Benfica coach, Joao Tralhao, thinks the Portuguese midfielder is good enough to play for Real Madrid.

“He has the talent and quality to play in elite teams. Remember when Real Madrid had the Galacticos? They needed someone to balance the team, and [Claude] Makelele was so important,” he told Goal.

“More recently, Casemiro did that job, allowing [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Luka] Modric and [Karim] Benzema to attack. Florentino has those capabilities. He’s having an amazing season under Roger Schmidt.”

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will bring in another midfielder over the summer, especially as they may have more pressing concerns in central defence and between the sticks.

Bissouma hasn’t managed to adapt to Conte’s system at Tottenham as of yet and his injury came at the worst possible time for him with Bentancur also sidelined.

But the 26-year-old may still come good for Spurs and with Conte’s future in doubt, he could benefit from playing under a new manager in north London.

