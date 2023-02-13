Liverpool transfer news: Antonio Silva now top transfer target for next summer











Liverpool have now reportedly made Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva one of their top transfer targets next summer.

That’s according to Football Transfers, who believe Jurgen Klopp’s side are desperate to strengthen in defence.

It’s been a tough season at Anfield, with the club sitting comfortably in mid-table.

After narrowly missing out on a quadruple last season, silverware is very much a pipe dream right now.

Injuries have once again made life difficult for Liverpool, but performances have also seriously suffered.

Virgil van Dijk has been Liverpool’s only consistent centre-back this season, but he’s also struggled with fitness issues.

It now appears as though Klopp wants to improve on his options at the back, and Antonio Silva has been identified as a key target for Liverpool.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The teenager, who has been valued at £52m, isn’t just a signing for the future either.

He’s impressed in Portugal and Europe, and even squeezed into Fernando Santos’s World Cup squad.

Liverpool keen on Antonio Silva

Football Transfers suggest that Antonio Silva is one a number of potentially defensive targets for Liverpool.

‘Antonio Silva of Benfica is among their targets, along with Goncalo Inacio, Josko Gvardiol, and Jarrad Branthwaite.’

Since breaking into the first-team at Benfica this season, he’s earned plenty of admirers.

His manager, Roger Schmidt, threw him in at the deep end in league action and hasn’t looked back.

“Antonio is 18, but when you see him on the pitch, he doesn’t look that age,” Schmidt said at the start of the season.

“It was obvious in pre-season that he is a talented player and that he is already a professional player who is able to withstand the pressure playing for the Benfica first team, and he has shown it many times this season.”

Carragher thinks Silva has bags of potential

Speaking on CBS Sports during their Champions League coverage of Benfica, Jamie Carragher was also very impressed.

“The first goal is from that young defender I have highlighted a couple of weeks ago, I told you all about him, and there he is, Antonio Silva,” said Carragher on CBS Sports on Paramount+ (25/10/22 at 10:05pm).

“I mentioned his defensive prowess. But goalscoring there as well. He is going to be a superstar.”

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Described as ‘incredible’ by Pep Guardiola’s former assistant Juanma Lillo, Antonio Silva has a huge future ahead of him.

“Do you know how good this kid is? Incredible. He’s absurd.” Lillo said during the World Cup.

Antonio Silva doesn’t play like a 19-year-old in defence, and has maturity beyond his years.

He could be the defender that Liverpool end up building their defence around for years to come.

They may have to try and convince him to give up on Champions League football next season, given their current predicament.

Alongside Van Dijk, he would have the perfect mentor to help him develop into a world-class defender.

