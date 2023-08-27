Tottenham now want to get rid of one player they only signed 12 months ago

Tottenham Hotspur would prefer to sell defender Djed Spence this summer instead of loaning him out.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the 23-year-old’s future.

Things are going very well already for Ange Postecoglou on the pitch.

A 2-0 win over Bournemouth briefly saw them reach the summit of the Premier League.

However, with just a few days left in the transfer window, Spurs know they have to move on several players.

Their squad is too big to be registered in the Premier League, leaving Postecoglou with some difficult decisions to make.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Japhet Tanganga look unlikely to play any part this season.

It’s proving to be easier said than done moving them on this summer.

Tottenham also want to sell Djed Spence this summer as he failed to impress Ange Postecoglou in pre-season.

It’s been a very difficult 12 months for Spence at Spurs after his £20m move from Middlesbrough.

Tottenham want to sell Spence

Speaking about the young full-back’s future, Jacobs said: “With Spence, I think that there is concrete interest in a loan, but Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale.

“Not that many suitors are at the table for Spence at the moment so, as the window ticks on, Championship clubs might be able to persuade Spence to drop down simply because his options are limited at Tottenham.

“I’m also told that Swansea and Bristol City are two other clubs that have at least considered a loan move, but let’s see what the position is of Spurs because they would ultimately like to sell if they possibly could. It will, therefore, just depend on if anyone meets that valuation.”

It looks as if finding a club to sell Spence to is going to be very difficult for Tottenham in the next few days.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

After playing virtually no football in the past year, his value has fallen since his expensive move last summer.

Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro have both impressed at right-back this season leaving Spence with no chance of playing regular minutes.

Spurs had to loan out several players last summer that they would have preferred to sell.

They could end up in a similar position again in the coming week, with Spence potentially following Joe Rodon for the second season in a row.