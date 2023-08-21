Everton have now joined the race to sign ‘amazing’ 24-year-old from Tottenham

Everton have joined the race to sign Japhet Tanganga in the last few days, but it is a Premier League rival who lead the race for the Tottenham Hotspur defender.

That is according to a report from Inter Live, which notes that Luton Town remain on pole position to sign the 24-year-old on loan this summer.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Japhet Tanganga is one player who desperately needs to secure a move away before the transfer window closes. Unfortunately, his development appears to have stalled. And Ange Postecoglou has become the latest Spurs boss to struggle to, so far, find a way to put him in his side.

Everton want Tanganga

He surely needs to secure a move away before his career stagnates. And the good news for Tanganga is that he is attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Inter Live reports that Luton lead the race to sign the defender. But Everton have joined the running in the last few days.

It is a massive few days for the Toffees. Sean Dyche’s side have lost their opening two games. And it was telling that a number of Everton fans were leaving Villa Park in the early stages of the second-half on Sunday.

Another relegation battle looks to be on the cards for Everton. So it is imperative that they make a number of signings before the deadline passes.

Signing Tanganga would hardly the capture the imagination of Everton fans. But he is someone who can play across the backline. And it could not be anymore obvious that the Toffees really need further quality in the defence.

Jose Mourinho previously labelled Tanganga ‘amazing‘. And he will feel that he has a point to prove if he gets the chance to play elsewhere in the Premier League.