Tottenham Hotspur will now listen to loan offers for defender Djed Spence this summer.

A report from Football London has shared more details about Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the rest of the transfer window.

Time is starting to run out for Spurs to get their bloated squad in order before deadline day.

Ange Postecoglou has more than 30 senior players to choose from right now and will have to leave at least five players out of his Premier League squad at this stage.

His squad selections over the past two weekends have started to signal who’s in his plans and who isn’t.

Postecoglou has an abundance of full-backs at his disposal and needs to move on at least one on each side in the next ten days.

On the left, it appears as though Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon are surplus to requirements.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham will also listen to offers for Djed Spence, who has failed to make a real impression on Postecoglou.

It’s the latest setback during a difficult time in North London for the 23-year-old.

Tottenham will listen to loan offers for Spence

The report from Football London states that Spurs are happy to listen to loan offers for Spence as he hasn’t impressed Postecoglou this summer.

They believe he may have to drop back down to the Championship with no Premier League interest in his services.

They go on to say that a loan deal makes the most sense for Tottenham are ‘they are unlikely to get anywhere near the fee they paid’ last summer.

The £20m fee Spurs paid Middlesbrough for Spence is looking more and more questionable.

Antonio Conte never fancied the 23-year-old and barely used him before he went out on loan to Stade Rennais in January.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

He played a string of games in France before an injury curtailed his season.

Nottingham Forest was recently suggested as an option for Spence but they’re now about to sign Gonzalo Montiel.

Tottenham would be wise to listen to loan offers for Spence as he’s too far down the pecking order to get a real chance at the club this season.

Positive performances away from the club may help protect his value if they want to sell him in the future.