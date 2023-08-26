Tottenham looking to offload £20m player who ‘just hasn’t impressed Postecoglou’ – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur look likely to make some moves in the last few days of the summer transfer window.

Spurs are reportedly still looking at signing more players, potentially up front in wake of Harry Kane’s exit.

However, Tottenham also have players who appear surplus to requirements and could well be offloaded.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

According to Alasdair Gold, Spurs defender Djed Spence is one of these players.

The 23-year-old joined Tottenham in 2022 after an outstanding season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for Spence at Spurs since his £20million move, to put it mildly.

Antonio Conte barely gave him any game time before shipping him out on loan to Rennes in January.

With Ange Postecoglou coming in at Tottenham, there was hope of a fresh start for Spence.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like the former Middlesbrough man has convinced the new Spurs boss either.

‘The bomb squad’

Gold, speaking on Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham, lifted the lid on just how bad things are for Spence.

“He just hasn’t impressed Postecoglou,” said Gold. “Hasn’t made any mark at all.

“We saw out in Australia, Thailand and Singapore, when they were doing the training Djed was part of what we called the bomb squad, because they were the players that we imagined were being bombed out.

“They were in a group of five or six training while the two sets of 11 were playing each other in the practice matches before games, the night before an open training.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

“Djed was just there with the likes of Harvey White, Joe Rodon and actually Eric Dier, but I think Dier was more of an injury thing at that point.

“Tanguy was another. It was all the players who were essentially are now looking to go out of the club.”

Our view

Spence’s spell at Spurs has been catastrophic. It’s such a shame that things have gone that way, because he was outstanding when on loan at Forest.

You can’t blame Spence for wanting to join Tottenham. After all, they are a club in and around the upper tiers of the Premier League table.

And last year they had Antonio Conte, one of the most highly-rated coaches in the world, in the dugout. In theory, he’d have been a great manager to learn from.

Sadly, Tottenham have just wasted Spence’s time. As soon as he came in through the door, Conte said he was a “club signing“. Not his signing, the club’s.

From then on, things were only going to go in one direction.

Let’s hope Spence can kickstart his career somewhere else and hopefully pick up from where he left off while at Forest.