After Joe Rodon, Leeds could now make move to sign £20m Tottenham player

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims Leeds United are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence on loan.

Jacobs appeared on the Last Word On Spurs last night and discussed Spence’s future amid speculation he could be heading out the door this summer.

Leeds have already snapped up one Tottenham player on a loan deal this summer having brought in Joe Rodon.

The Welsh defender has already forced his way into Daniel Farke’s side having played the full 90 minutes against West Brom last time out.

He struggled for minutes at Spurs and like Djed Spence, was loaned out to Stade Rennais last season.

And it seems that Leeds could now decide to offer Spence a chance to kickstart his career at Elland Road this summer.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Leeds interested in Spence

Jacobs claims that while Tottenham prefer a permanent sale for Spence, the 23-year-old is only attracting loan interest at this stage.

The journalist added that Spence has three clubs from the Championship keeping an eye on his situation – Leeds, Swansea and Bristol City.

“I think Tottenham’s perspective would be exactly that, a permanent move, but at the moment it is loan options which have been presented to Spurs, which, might be okay,” he said.

“The only interest to date in his services is for loans and I think he would need to drop down to the Championship as well.

“There might be some late interest from other Ligue 1 clubs, and I would keep an eye on Strasbourg, who are now controlled by Blue Co who are the owners of Chelsea.

“Even though he’s not necessarily the profile – because it’s about young signings and possible French signings – this might be a slight exception to the rule so keep an eye on that but, again, that’s only being discussed as Strasbourg at the moment.

“As far as the Championship enquiries are concerned my understanding is they are for loans and there are three clubs I would keep an eye on if they decide to loan him, and those are Swansea, Bristol City and Leeds United.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Spence only made the switch to Tottenham from Middlesborough last summer for a fee worth up to £20 million.

The Englishman failed to break into the Spurs side under Antonio Conte and spent the second half of last season on loan at Rennes.

He’s clearly failed to impress his new boss Ange Postecoglou and a move would probably be for the best for all parties this summer.

Spence excelled in the Championship with Nottingham Forest the season before he joined Tottenham. As Leeds have already missed out on Max Aarons this summer, he would be an excellent addition to Farke’s side.

While Luke Ayling is a reliable performer at right-back, the Whites will surely be keen to bring in some competition for the Englishman.

Whether or not Spence would be open to dropping back down to the Championship again remains to be seen, but a move to Elland Road could be the ideal opportunity for him to get his career back on track.