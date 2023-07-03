Tottenham Hotspur want to sign defender Wilfried Singo this summer and Torino are happy to let him go.

A report from TuttoSport, via Sport Witness, has shared more details on the Ivorian international’s future.

Improving Tottenham’s defence is going to be one of Ange Postecoglou’s biggest challenges this summer.

Spurs were leaking goals last season despite Antonio Conte’s reputation as a defensive-minded coach.

Several centre-backs including Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga have been linked with exits.

However, Tottenham haven’t brought in a new central defender yet, although Clement Lenglet might be set to return.

Another problem position for some time has been right-back.

Postecoglou has Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal and Djed Spence to choose from this summer.

However, Tottenham now want to sign Wilfried Singo, suggesting they’re still not happy with their current options.

Given Spurs have just activated their obligation to buy Porro, it’s not a good sign for the other two defenders.

Tottenham want Singo from Torino

The report from Tuttosport suggests Tottenham have ‘never hidden their appreciation’ from Singo.

He only has a year left on his deal and Torino have already signed his replacement in the form of Raoul Bellanova.

Therefore, the Italian club want to sell him this summer and would accept a £10.3m offer from Spurs.

Singo recorded two goals and two assists last season, typically playing as a right wing-back.

Tottenham have been linked with Singo for a long time, although it seems unlikely that they’ll act this summer.

Spurs already have three options at right-back and won’t want to complicate matters further by signing a fourth.

Singo is also a very attacking full-back and may not suit Postecoglou’s style.

After playing with wing-backs for so long, Tottenham’s current options have to adapt to a new tactical set-up.

Similar to Ivan Perisic, Singo could even play as a winger in a pinch, although the signing of Manor Solomon should reduce the need for a versatile right-sided player.

Although Solomon is typically a left winger, he was deployed on the right at times by Fulham manager Marco Silva last season.

It would be a surprise to see Tottenham make a move for Singo given their other priorities but may want to keep their current options on their toes.