Barcelona president Joan Laporta has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to snap up Clement Lenglet this summer.

Laporta has been speaking to La Vanguardia and was asked about Barcelona’s returning loanees.

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham as he was brought in to play on the left-hand side of Antonio Conte’s back-three.

The former Spurs boss was an admirer of the French defender and labelled him a ‘very good’ defender.

But it remains unclear whether he will be deemed the right fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system, with the Aussie preferring to play with a back-four.

Nevertheless, Sport recently claimed that Lenglet has already agreed terms with Spurs ahead of a possible switch to north London this summer.

And Barcelona’s current president Joan Laporta believes the deal will go through.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Lenglet tipped to join Tottenham

Laporta was asked if Barcelona’s returning loanees will impact their wage bill during the current transfer window.

“I think that with Tottenham we will reach an agreement for Lenglet,” he said. “We are also missing Dest. This almost never goes quickly.

“It depends on the other side. For us, they are all cases that would have been solved yesterday.”

Lenglet was fairly solid during his debut campaign at Spurs, despite their defensive struggles.

The 28-year-old possesses brilliant ball-playing qualities which would suit Postecoglou’s style of football. But there would be concerns over his lack of pace as the Aussie boss favours a higher defensive line.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Yet, Tottenham will be hoping to re-shape their defence this summer and Lenglet would be a decent enough back-up option to provide some continuity this season.

Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga are facing uncertain futures, while Eric Dier looks set to stay at Spurs to fight for his place in the side.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Tosin Adarabioyo. It will be intriguing to see how the Lenglet situation develops over the coming weeks, especially if Tottenham do manage to land one or two of their top defensive targets.