‘One to wait and see’: ‘Special’ 24-year-old Spurs player leaving this summer can’t be ruled out – journalist

The latest from journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga could leave the club this summer.

The centre-back, who is from the Tottenham academy, has struggled for consistent game time at the club since breaking into the first team.

With the player now 24 years-old, he may need to move to make sure he can continue to grow into the player that matches the potential which saw him integrated into the Spurs team in the first place.

Due to this, it is no shock to hear reports suggesting that Tanganga could move on during the summer transfer window.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Japhet Tanganga could leave Tottenham

Spurs now have a new manager. They are also looking to rebuild to make sure they qualify for European football next season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was a guest on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel. He spoke about the future of Tanganga and said: “If he’s wanting game time, he may have to move elsewhere. We can’t discount the fact that that is a profile that Postecoglou may want to assess. That’s one to wait and see.

“I know there has been interest in the Premier League from Luton Town in the player. Whether or not he would be interested in the move remains to be seen. We certainly can’t rule out the possibility of an exit.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

This is a very interesting update on the player by Jacobs. The defender, who was labelled ‘special‘ by pundit Gary Neville, could be given the chance to impress Postecoglou. Despite this, it does look likely that he will leave this summer.

The 24 year-old will no doubt want to be given a chance to impress, but if he wants to get better as a player he needs to be playing consistently. Moving to recently promoted Luton would not be a bad option at all. He would play every game and continue to play in the Premier League.