Tottenham Hotspur appear to be closing in on the signing of Manor Solomon and Jamie Redknapp has already given his verdict on the winger.

Several reports including one from The Athletic suggest that the 23-year-old is on his way to Tottenham.

Premier League fans will be familiar with Manor Solomon from his spell at Fulham last season.

He made his debut on the opening day against Liverpool before picking up a serious knee injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

When he returned, Solomon was on fire, scoring five goals in five games as he helped Fulham record a remarkable top-half finish.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Jamie Redknapp was seriously impressed with Solomon during his hot streak and Tottenham must have been as well.

Due to his contract situation at Shakhtar Donetsk, Spurs can sign Solomon on a free transfer.

After losing Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma, the Israeli international looks like the perfect replacement.

Redknapp impressed with Tottenham target Solomon

Asked about the winger before Fulham’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal last season, Redknapp said: “Pocket rocket I would say, that’s what we used to call them in our day.

“Very explosive, he’s got five goals in five games, he’s full of confidence right now and he’ll be saying, ‘Bring it on’.

“He goes past people ever so well, he picks up good positions and this is what I like about him, he’s very composed.

“He’s a very adept finisher.”

Fulham will be gutted not to have signed Solomon permanently, having also potentially lost Willian and Neeskens Kebano this summer.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou on the other hand will be delighted to have signed a Premier League-proven player on a free transfer.

Given his age, he’s also got the potential to get even better in the next few years.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Plenty of Tottenham fans will agree with Redknapp that Solomon is a great player.

His small frame means he’s not the most useful player out of possession.

However, his quick feet mean he can normally wriggle out of a difficult situation if needed.

Cutting in from the left-hand side before shooting with his stronger right foot became a trademark for Solomon last season.

He could be set to pull off that same move in North London rather than by The Thames next season.