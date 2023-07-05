Tottenham confident 22-year-old could join soon, move considered ‘superb value’

Tottenham Hotspur are growing in confidence that they can complete a deal to sign Micky Van de Ven.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the 22-year-old.

Spurs have already been busy this summer as they look to recover from a poor campaign under Antonio Conte.

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move has been made permanent as expected, with Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison also being brought in.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has started pre-season training and already the squad is enjoying working with the Australian.

His style of play is completely different to Conte’s and he needs a squad capable of playing his fast-flowing, attacking football.

Tottenham have therefore identified two defenders who could potentially step into the side this summer.

One is Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, who is reportedly close to a move to the club.

However, there is growing confidence at Tottenham that they’ll be able to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven.

The 22-year-old is known for his pace and ability on the ball.

His attributes make him the perfect player for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Growing confidence at Tottenham over Van de Ven

Speaking about the defender, Jones said: “As of Monday night, this deal was not quite closed, but there had been a breakthrough, and there was confidence that it soon could be sorted out.

“He’s not quite the full package yet but is described as having shades of Jan Vertonghen in his game, and because he is only 22, Tottenham have determined that they are on the verge of a deal that holds superb value.

“Spurs have had an eye on other players, like Tapsoba, and this is the critical moment to decide how to build the foundation of their team for Postecoglou.”

The confidence at Tottenham that they can sign Van de Ven will fill plenty of Spurs fans with hope.

It was obvious what the club needed this summer in the transfer market and they acted quickly to get it.

Once Van de Ven, either alongside or instead of Tapsoba, joins the club, Tottenham’s focus needs to be on shifting the deadwood in the squad.

A large squad is already becoming more bloated and without European football, Postecoglou needs to quickly decide who no longer has a future at Tottenham.