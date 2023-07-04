‘In London today’: Romano says 23-year-old is about to complete Spurs medical before signing five-year deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manor Solomon is in London today to undergo a medical ahead of becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s latest signing of the transfer window.

Romano has taken to Twitter to suggest that the Israel international will sign for Spurs as a free agent.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer could be an inspired piece of business for Tottenham. As reported by The Athletic, the 23-year-old is free to leave Shakhtar Donetsk this summer after his contract was initially set to expire in December.

Solomon to complete Tottenham medical today

FIFA have allowed players at Ukrainian and Russian clubs to suspend their deals by a further year. And with that, Solomon has been able to agree terms with Tottenham.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The Athletic reported that Solomon will sign a five-year contract. And Romano has now noted on Twitter that he is in the capital to complete his medical ahead of the switch.

Here is what the journalist posted on Tuesday morning…

Manor Solomon, in London today in order to complete medical tests as sign as new Tottenham player. Deal revealed last week now set to be sealed. ⚪️ #THFC Solomon will join Spurs as free agent. pic.twitter.com/Caq0JXKq9O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Solomon is perhaps not exactly a marquee signing for Spurs. However, this could prove to be such a brilliant piece of business from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He could command a hefty fee. But he is set to move for nothing. And he is someone who has started to prove himself in the Premier League, scoring four times for Fulham last year.

He averaged better than a goal every five games with Shakhtar. And he can play in a variety of roles, including both wings. So he offers cover in a number of areas.

Certainly, there are likely to be plenty of rival clubs who are left to kick themselves once Tottenham get a move for Solomon across the line.