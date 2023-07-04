Report: Tottenham are about to decide if they’re going to push and sign £50m player now

The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur have a decision to make and it involves whether or not they sign Edmond Tapsoba.

According to the report by Alasdair Gold at FootballLondon, Tottenham are deciding whether to make a move for Micky van de Ven or whether they should make a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

They are apparently looking to rebuild their defence, but only want to sign one of the two defenders. They will now decide if they are going to push on to sign Tapsoba.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that the defender has a reported price tag of around £50million whilst speaking on his Here We Go Podcast.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Tottenham to decide whether they want Tapsoba

It is no doubt a very big decision for Tottenham to make. They definitely need to strengthen their defence. Although Daniel Levy doesn’t like to splash big cash on one player too much, it is definitely needed when it comes to their defenders.

Last season, Spurs conceded the sixth most goals in the Premier League. It is not good enough for their standards and was a huge reason for them not qualifying for Europe.

Now, the club have decided to sign Ange Postecoglou as their manager. The coach is hoping to bring a more expressive style of football to the club.

Daniel Levy has already shown that he wants to somewhat back the manager as the club have already signed a new goalkeeper as well as James Maddison.

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Tapsoba is still only 24 years-old but he is a very good centre-back playing at a high-level in the Bundesliga currently.

It seems like signing him is definitely somewhat of a no-brainer. He would improve the defence but also be a player who would be around for many seasons. If he managed to play at a high level in the Premier League then his value will definitely be higher than £50million.