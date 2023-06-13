Tottenham Hotspur are looking at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a potential option to replace Hugo Lloris.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details on Tottenham’s search for a new goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris looks set to leave Spurs this summer after a decade with the club.

He’s already had an offer to play in Saudi Arabia and could end up being let go for free despite still having a year left on his contract.

With Lloris on his way, Spurs need to identify his replacement quickly.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

They’ve been heavily linked with Brentford’s David Raya who appears to be on his way out of the club this summer.

A £40m price tag has been suggested although an agreement has not yet been reached.

Tottenham are also looking at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in case a deal for Raya falls through.

The ‘unbelievable’ goalkeeper thwarted Spurs when they were eliminated from the Champions League last season.

Now, he could be making his way to North London although he’ll have to settle for a season without European football if he does join the club.

Tottenham looking at Maignan as Raya alternative

The Athletic believe that Tottenham have ‘set their sights’ on Raya as Lloris’s replacement.

However, Maignan is being considered as another option, although ‘he would cost far more’ than the Spanish international.

Maignan is a fantastic goalkeeper and has already replaced Hugo Lloris on the international stage.

At 27 years old he’s reaching the peak of his career as a goalkeeper and already has title-winning experience with Lille and AC Milan.

Maignan’s expertise lies in his anticipation, gathering crosses brilliantly and constantly looking for opportunities to sweep.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

He’s a ball-playing goalkeeper too and rarely launches his goal kicks long.

It’s easy to see why Tottenham are looking at Maignan as a successor to Lloris.

The French international has a big future ahead of him and Milan want to tie him down to a new deal.

If that were to happen, Spurs would be forced to look elsewhere.

Until then, he remains a viable option and would be a very astute signing for Ange Postecoglou.