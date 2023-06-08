Journalist claims Tottenham could let £12m player leave for free this summer











Matt Law has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could allow Hugo Lloris to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

The Telegraph journalist has been speaking about Tottenham’s plans for the summer window on the Last Word On Spurs.

Tottenham look set for a huge clear-out over the coming weeks after announcing Ange Postecoglou as their new permanent manager on Tuesday.

And one player that’s facing an uncertain future in North London is club captain Hugo Lloris.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 35-year-old has openly admitted that he’s seeking a new challenge over the summer after 11 years at Tottenham.

Now, Law has suggested that Spurs could let their captain leave for free, or a ‘nominal fee’ as they won’t stand in his way.

Tottenham could let Lloris leave for free

Law thinks Tottenham will make it easy for Lloris to leave the club this summer.

“I wrote a few weeks ago that he had decided that he wanted to go and he’s confirmed it,” he said. “I can’t see any way in which Tottenham will stand in his way or stop it.

“I would expect them to let him go on a free transfer or some sort of nominal fee, just to maybe cover of an FFP side of things for a nominal fee. I think they will make it easy for him.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Lloris has been a fantastic servant to the club over the years and was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during his prime.

But his best days in a Spurs shirt are undoubtedly behind him and it feels like the right time for him to move on.

The Frenchman has struggled for form since returning from the World Cup and has made some high-profile blunders this season.

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of David Raya, Robert Sanchez and Jordan Pickford as they bid to replace their captain.

It will be a shame to see Lloris go out on such a low after some incredible years at Tottenham.

The £12 million man’s last game for the club will probably be the 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle United after he didn’t feature for the rest of the campaign.

