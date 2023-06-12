Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is now trying to force a move to Tottenham through after reports over the weekend suggested personal terms had been agreed.

Brentford are looking to get a whopping £40m for Raya and so far, have been steadfast in that approach.

However, according to TalkSPORT, Tottenham are now trying to get the Bees to lower that valuation while at the same time, Raya is looking to force a move.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

David Raya trying to push through Tottenham transfer

According to TalkSPORT, Raya is now actively asking Brentford to sell him to Spurs. The goalkeeper has emerged as the number one choice for Tottenham and their new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been in exceptional form for Brentford ever since taking over as number one.

However, he has made noises all season about potentially moving on and it seems he is now actively trying to force the issue.

For Spurs, they won’t want to pay the £40m Brentford want. That could be a real sticking point in any deal, with the Bees not under pressure to take anything less than their asking price.

A deal waiting to be done

For Tottenham, the door seems wide open here for them to get this deal done and dusted. Yes, the fee might be a problem but there’s always a way to get things done.

Raya would be ideal for Spurs and their new manager. They need a goalkeeper with experience and quality who is comfortable on the deck. And Raya ticks those boxes.

Daniel Levy will be confident he can get a cheaper price here. If not, he might just have to pay it and bite the bullet.