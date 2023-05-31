Report: Tottenham dealt a blow in their pursuit of 'unbelievable' goalkeeper











Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a goalkeeper during this transfer window but one of their targets Mike Maignan has reportedly been offered a huge new deal at his current club.

Tottenham will apparently allow veteran player Hugo Lloris to leave this summer. Meanwhile, Fraser Forster has always been deemed a backup.

The North London club have been heavily linked to Maignan over recent weeks and months. This latest news will definitely be a blow.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are prepared to offer Maignan a new long-term contract to keep him at the club.

The new deal offered will reportedly last until 2028 and will see his salary rise from £2.4million-a-year to £3.5million-a-year.

(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The French international, who was called “unbelievable” by team mate Oliver Giroud and “world-class” by Fikayo Tomori, is highly-rated.

The 27-year-old managed to keep eight clean sheets in 21 Serie A appearances. He also only conceded 20 goals during these matches.

He seems like an ideal option for a Spurs side who conceded 63 goals in the Premier League last season. This is only seven less than they scored.

The club will not be in Europe next season. A huge reason for this is due to them conceding the sixth most goals in the division.

Maignan seems like a perfect Lloris replacement so the North London side will no doubt he hoping he turns down this new contract offer.

Maignan also has winning experience as he was key to AC Milan winning the Serie A title in 2022.

(Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)