£12m player offered huge pay rise to leave Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is reportedly in talks to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, who claim that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have offered the Spurs captain a huge pay rise.

Lloris looks set to leave Tottenham this summer after 11 years at the club. The Frenchman has been a fantastic goalkeeper for Spurs over the years, but his best days seem to be behind him.

Spurs have already been lining up a new number one goalkeeper, while L’Equipe reported earlier this week that Lloris ‘will probably’ depart in the summer.

Now, it seems that he’s already in talks with Al Hilal and they are ready to triple his salary in an attempt to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

Lloris in talks to leave Tottenham

Foot Mercato claims that there is currently little chance of Lloris seeing out his contract at Tottenham, which runs until 2024.

The 36-year-old has already received an offer from Al Hilal, with the Saudi Pro League side offering to triple his salary.

Lloris is apparently ‘listening’ to their offer while considering the project that is being proposed.

Spurs may not have initially planned to let their captain leave this summer, especially as his early-season form was encouraging.

But Lloris has struggled over the past few months and it seems like the right time for a move for both parties.

The £12 million man is nearing the end of his career and while he’s been a fantastic servant to the club, Tottenham need to look at replacing him.

As for Lloris, it would be a surprise to see him move to Saudi Arabia given that he will probably have plenty of suitors back in France.

Nevertheless, the former France captain may be tempted by such a lucrative offer, especially at the end of his career.

