£100k-a-week Tottenham star expected to leave in the summer











There is some sad news around Tottenham Hotspur as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is expected to leave in the summer according to reports.

French publication L’Equipe are reporting that the France World Cup winner will “probably leave Tottenham this summer”. He only has one year left on his contract. Due to this, it benefits all parties if the 36-year-old were to leave after this season.

Lloris has already got some offers, with one report linking him to Saudi Arabia, via The Times. The same report suggests that if he were to move to Saudi Arabia, he would be offered a contract treble the amount of his current £100k-a-week salary.

Lloris has been at Spurs for eleven years and has been club captain for much of that time. It looks like it could be the end of an era.

Hugo Lloris set to leave Tottenham

Lloris has had a fantastic career in between the sticks at Tottenham. He has made 447 appearances for the North London side.

Despite this, it perhaps may be the best time for the ‘magnificent‘ goalkeeper to part ways with Tottenham. He is ageing and when he has played this season, he has made some mistakes.

This, combined with the fact that he is a lot more injury prone suggests that its the best move for both parties. Spurs need to make a lot of new additions in the summer.

It may be hard to get the top quality signings they want as they look likely to miss out on Europe all together next season.

