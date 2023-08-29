Tottenham Hotspur have just rejected a bid from Rennes for defender Davinson Sanchez.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the 27-year-old’s future.

It’s not deadline day yet, but already the speed of the transfer window is beginning to increase.

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy will be well aware of how many players they need to move on in the next few days.

Djed Spence appears to be closing in on a move to Leeds United on loan.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also become a surprise target for Manchester United.

Another player who could move on at Tottenham is Davinson Sanchez.

Rennes appear to be the latest team who are keen on the ‘amazing’ defender and made a £7.7m bid for him.

However, their offer is nowhere near the amount that Spurs are willing to let him go for.

It’s no surprise that Tottenham rejected their first offer for Sanchez.

Although time is running out, Spurs know there are a few clubs who are keeping an eye on the Colombian’s future.

They’ll be hoping a bidding war breaks out before September 1st so they can make back as much of the £42m they initially paid for Sanchez as possible.

Tottenham have rejected Sanchez offer

The report from The Athletic has shared that Spurs want between £12.8m and £17m to allow Sanchez to leave.

Rennes are a long way away from that number right now and would need to more than double their offer to guarantee Spurs accepting a deal.

Spurs are in ‘less of a rush’ to sell Sanchez given he’s currently Ange Postecoglou’s chosen back-up to Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

If Tottenham were able to bring in another centre-back then maybe they would be more open to letting the Colombian depart.

It’s no surprise that Tottenham have rejected today’s bid for Sanchez given he could end up being very important if there’s an injury to Van de Ven and Romero.

However, it doesn’t feel like this is the end of the Sanchez transfer saga this summer.

Spurs may want to move on Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier first before the 27-year-old leaves.