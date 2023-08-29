Tottenham Hotspur have just received a bid for defender Davinson Sanchez with deadline day rapidly approaching.

A report from French outlet L’Equipe has shared that Stade Rennais have now made an offer for the Colombian international.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou appears to have made his mind up on who will be important members of his squad this season and who won’t be.

Tottenham’s squad is too big right now and several players need to move on before the transfer window closes.

There are several players who haven’t played a minute of competitive football this season.

Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier could both move on, while Sergio Reguilon has attracted interest from Manchester United.

Another player who could leave Tottenham this summer is Davinson Sanchez and they’ve just received a bid from Stade Rennais.

Sanchez was the player Postecoglou turned to on the opening day of the season when Cristian Romero went off injured.

However, it seems as though the ‘amazing’ defender may be allowed to leave in the final days of the transfer window.

Tottenham receive bid for Sanchez

The report from L’Equipe suggests that Rennes have made a £7.7m offer for Sanchez.

Spurs haven’t responded yet, but would reportedly like to receive up to £12.9m to allow the 27-year-old to leave.

He’s only got a year left on his contract and Rennes may be able to convince Tottenham to sell for as little as £8.5m, so the two teams aren’t far away when it comes to their valuations.

Rennes have already done some recent business with Spurs and may hope that helps them get a good deal over the line.

They signed Joe Rodon on loan last summer, with the Welsh international playing 22 times for the French side.

They then brought in Djed Spence in January as he searched for first-team minutes and he broke into the side before suffering an injury.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham accept a bid for Sanchez without bringing in a replacement.

Postecoglou would like to bring in another defender but knows he needs to shift on some of his current options before that happens.