Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth claims that Manchester United have made initial contacts over a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Sheth took to X on Tuesday morning and shared an update on United’s surprise interest in Hojbjerg.

The Dane has emerged as a target for the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag bids to bolster his midfield options before Friday’s deadline.

Hojbjerg is yet to start for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou this season and has been limited to appearances from the bench.

The 28-year-old is into the last two years of his contract and has attracted interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

And Sheth claims United have made ‘initial contacts’ with Tottenham over signing Hojbjerg.

Sheth claims Tottenham are open to allowing Hojbjerg to leave should they receive a suitable offer.

United are also considering the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch as midfield targets.

Hojbjerg has been a mainstay in Tottenham’s side over the past three years after being snapped up by Jose Mourinho back in 2020.

The midfielder starred alongside Rodrigo Bentancur under Antonio Conte, but just doesn’t seem well-suited to Postecoglou’s demands.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the ‘brilliant’ Hojbjerg move on this summer. But it remains unclear whether Spurs will demand more money to sell him to a Premier League rival.

Hojbjerg has impressed with his displays off the bench so far this season and helped Spurs to see out wins over United and Bournemouth.

Spurs may well be wary of strengthening a direct rival, unless they have the necessary time to replace Hojbjerg.