We’re just a few days away from the end of the transfer window, and, somehow, Tottenham still haven’t shifted a number of their fringe players.

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Hugo Lloris are still at the club, while Japhet Tanganga is somehow hanging on for dear life in north London.

Tanganga has been linked with a move away from Tottenham for the last 18 months or so, and it looks as though he now has his heart set on one move in particular.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tanganga is now waiting to sign for Inter Milan.

Tanganga wants Inter move

Thomas shared what he knows about the ‘amazing’ Spurs defender.

“I think he’s been waiting for Inter. Inter Milan are interested in him, he is on their list, their shortlist a bit further down. Their priority is Benjamin Pavard, but if you’re Japhet Tanganga and you missed out on a dream move to AC Milan last year and Inter are there, it makes sense to wait and see if that’s possible,” Thomas said.

Understandable

In all honesty, we can understand why Tanganga is waiting for Inter Milan.

Think about it, if your options were Inter Milan or Luton Town, what would you do?

With all due respect, these opportunities don’t come around very often for a player like Tanganga, and if Inter are genuinely looking into the idea of signing him, he should be pushing and pushing for this move.

Inter are one of the most historic and incredible clubs in all of Europe, and we can only wish Tanganga all the best in pursuing this move, as it’s something of a dream transfer for any player.