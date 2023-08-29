Eric Dier could still leave Tottenham Hotspur this week, with journalist Paul Brown claiming the defender’s agent has been speaking to other clubs.

Brown has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Dier’s future.

Dier is yet to play a single minute under Ange Postecoglou this season and hasn’t even made a matchday squad so far.

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his current deal at Tottenham and has been linked with a possible move to Fulham.

But there have been suggestions that Dier could opt to see out the final year of his deal at Spurs.

Yet, Brown claims the Englishman could still decide to leave Tottenham before Friday’s deadline.

Speaking to GMS, Brown said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Dier, Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave Spurs this week.

“It’s very possible all three leave, they’ve all been looking at moves away and their representatives have all been in talks with other clubs,” the journalist said.

“At Spurs, the manager is saying that there are four or five players who are clearly not in his plans and have been told they can go.

“I suspect those are three of them and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if all three leave before the window shuts.”

Dier has fallen below Davinson Sanchez in the pecking order and it’s well-known that Tottenham are looking to bring in another centre-back before the window shuts.

It would probably be best for all parties involved if the £4 million defender sealed a move away from North London this week.

Barring an injury crisis at the back, it doesn’t seem as if Dier will get much of an opportunity under Postecoglou this season.