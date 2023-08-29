Leeds United’s right-back conundrum is about to be sorted as they’re closing in on the signing of Djed Spence.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Leeds are now set to sign Spence on a season-long loan with no option or obligation to buy.

A medical has not yet taken place for this move, but it is expected that an announcement will come in the next 48 hours.

The ‘unbelievable’ defender is exactly what the doctor ordered at Leeds.

Indeed, the Whites have been struggling at right-back all season long.

Luke Ayling, as much as fans love him, has been poor defensively so far this season, while Cody Drameh really hasn’t taken to life under Daniel Farke as many expected him to.

Spence would be a brilliant addition to this side, and he should suit Farke’s system to a tee.

As we saw with Max Aarons at Norwich, Farke’s full-backs are often given freedom to roam up and down the flank, and that style should suit Spence who has often done his best work as a wing-back rather than as a full-back.

This move has to be described as something of a coup. Spence was incredible the last time he was in the Championship with Nottingham Forest – hence why Tottenham paid £15m for his services, and it’s something of a surprise to see the defender dropping back down to this level after proving himself to be too good for this division last time around.

Of course, Spence won’t be the only Spurs loanee at Leeds once this deal goes through. Joe Rodon will be right there alongside him at centre-half, and while they haven’t actually played together for Spurs, there should be some semblance of a relationship between these two from their fleeting time together in north London.

Leeds should be busy these next few days, and it looks like Spence will be the next through the door.