Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they look to replace Hugo Lloris.

A report from Football London has shared further details on Tottenham’s potential movement in the transfer market.

The window opened nearly a week ago, however, new manager Ange Postecoglou doesn’t technically begin working for Spurs for until July 1st.

However, he will already be assessing his squad and making decisions on who stays and who goes.

One player who looks set to leave this summer is club captain Hugo Lloris.

He admitted in an interview that it’s the right time for him to leave the club after more than a decade in North London.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Although there’s still a year left on his current contract, he may end up departing on a free transfer.

Tottenham therefore have to consider a replacement and Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili is on their shortlist.

The ‘incredible’ goalkeeper has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time.

However, the 22-year-old is one of several names being linked with a move to Spurs in the coming months.

Tottenham consider move for Mamardashvili

Football London’s report suggests that Spurs have alternatives lined up in case they can’t sign first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.

Tottenham are reportedly close to an agreement with Raya, but there’s a feeling Brentford have set his asking price too high.

If Spurs decide to look elsewhere, then Mamardashvili is being looked at as an alternative.

Football London suggests he’s being ‘heavily linked’ with a move away from Valencia, but his current contract runs until 2027.

They also believe Mamardashvili would potentially end up being more expensive to sign than Raya.

The 22-year-old is one of the highest potential goalkeepers in European football right now.

Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Initially signed on loan by Valencia two years ago, he quickly became first choice at the Mestalla.

He played every game for the Spanish side last season, although it was a disappointing campaign for Valencia as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Tottenham could consider Mamardashvili if they want a goalkeeper like Lloris who could thrive at the club for years to come.

However, they may want a keeper who is more ready-made for helping them return to the Champions League.