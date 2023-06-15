Everyone in football thinks David Raya is overpriced at £40m.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the Brentford goalkeeper and Spurs’ pursuit of the player.

Tottenham are reportedly very keen on Raya, while the player himself is also said to be keen to join Spurs.

However, Brentford want £40m for the player, and, with the goalkeeper in the final year of his contract, Spurs are baulking at that asking price.

It’s not just Spurs who think he’s overpriced either, according to Jacobs, everyone in the industry doesn’t see value in this deal.

Nobody thinks Raya is worth it

Jacobs shared what he knows about Raya.

“Thomas Frank has said very openly that £40m is the number, but the industry, not just Spurs, the wider industry that is looking, everyone thinks £40m is too high. Let’s see how bullish Brentford are and if Tottenham can get something a little bit cheaper because if they agree a fee Raya will join Spurs because he’s perfectly happy with the personal terms,” Jacobs said.

Not even close

The wider footballing world don’t think that Raya is worth £40m at this point, and neither do we.

Let’s be real here, Raya is a mid-table goalkeeper, £40m would be a massive fee for him at any point in time, let alone with one year left on his contract.

Yes, he’s talented and he’s good with the ball at his feet, but that’s massive money for a player who is going to be a free agent in one year’s time.

If Brentford are unwilling to budge on that £40m fee, then Tottenham need to look elsewhere.