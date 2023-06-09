Hugo Lloris could be leaving Tottenham for free this summer.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who was speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast about the Spurs captain.

The journalist was speaking about Lloris’ impending departure from the north London club, and he says that he would be surprised if Spurs even wanted to take a fee for the ‘exceptional’ Frenchman at this point, claiming that they would just be happy to get his wages off the bill.

Lloris could go for free

Gold shared his verdict on Lloris.

“You would think that if someone comes in with an offer that Spurs wouldn’t even accept a fee. Surely, they’d say ‘ok’ and then just write off the rest of the contract and then there’s a really high earning player off their salary each work. You presume that Ivan Perisic goes as well and then there half a million a week in salaries that is suddenly off the wage bill,” Gold said.

Worthwhile

As much as Spurs probably should get a fee for a player like Lloris, it’s fair to say that letting him go on a free would be worthwhile in any case.

Indeed, getting his huge wages off the bill is enough of a financial incentive for Spurs to sanction a departure even if it’s on a free.

Whether or not any club is forthcoming in wanting to take Lloris remains to be seen. After all, he’s coming off the back of a very shaky season, but given that he’s a World Cup-winning captain, it’s fair to say that it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a suitor for Lloris.

