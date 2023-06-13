Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking for a new goalkeeper to take over from Hugo Lloris long-term.

The Spurs icon’s future at N17 is uncertain, and he has remained coy about a potential switch to Nice.

Now, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Tottenham are closing in on a replacement.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

He took to Twitter to claim that developments are “expected soon” between Spurs and Brentford for David Raya.

Plettenberg claimed Tottenham are “closed to reach an agreement” for the 27-year-old Spaniard.

He highlights that Spurs had been the only club in talks with Brentford to get the goalkeeper signed this summer.

In addition, Tottenham will reportedly pay between €20m and €25m (£17m and £20m) for Raya.

‘Must be worth at least £40m’

This is great news for Spurs if true, as they look to be closing in on an absolutely ‘incredible‘ and talented keeper.

As per Sky Sports, Raya has been ‘statistically one of the league’s best No 1s in the Premier League this season’.

In addition, a deal of up to £20m is a bargain for Raya, considering how much Thomas Frank wanted for him.

Back in February, Frank said in his press conference, as quoted by Goal.com: “I think if he turned (a new contract) down twice, unfortunately, that’s a signal he maybe doesn’t want (to stay).

“I think we put two really good offers out there. But that’s fine, it’s a free world and we can’t force anyone.”

When asked how much he’ll cost, Frank said: “He must be worth at least £40m plus. At least, if not more.

“Actually, if he had three years on his contract he would be £70m. How much was Kepa? (Arrizabalaga) He is at least as good as him.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It’s a no-brainer for Tottenham to bring Raya in. In addition, it means Lloris should now be free to up sticks this summer.

Spurs fans will no doubt be pleased with the choice their club is seemingly making to replace the 2018 World Cup winner.