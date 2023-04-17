Fabrizio Romano issues Giorgi Mamardashvili to Tottenham update











Tottenham are in the running to sign impressive Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mamardashvili has emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe and he is expected to be a man in-demand when the summer transfer window opens.

Photo By Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images

Tottenham have been watching the stopper for a while and it’s also believed Leicester have held direct talks with his representatives as well.

Mamardashvili has yet to agree any deal though and according to Fabrizio Romano this morning, both Tottenham and Chelsea are keeping firm eyes on his situation at Valencia.

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper for his performance levels in Valencia, the Georgian is expected to get even better.

Tottenham, as we know, are desperate for a new stopper, with Hugo Lloris well into his 30s and past his best by now.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have never quite been happy with both Kepa and Edouard Mendy and could well look for a new number one themselves when the window opens.

Still just 22, Mamardashvili has made more than 50 appearances for Valencia since getting his big move.

TBR’s View: Tottenham need to get this one right

There is no doubt that Spurs need a new goalkeeper right now. Mamardashvili ticks a lot of boxes but the club must ensure they are completely sold on him before making a big money move.

Tottenham wasted money previously on Pierluigi Gollini and they can’t afford a similar mistake once again.

There is a lot to like about Mamardashvili. At 22, he is a great age to have a decade or more ahead of him if he really is up to the job. He’s also got good experience from La Liga already and clearly, is well liked among a number of clubs.